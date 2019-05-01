Eight arrested in Vavuniya over suspicions of extremist activities

May 1, 2019   12:15 pm

Eight persons suspected to be involved in extremist activities have been arrested in Vavuniya, yesterday (30), stated Vavuniya Police.

The arrests have been made based on tip-offs received by the Police and Army officials, stated the Police.

A group who had arrived as businessmen had been arrested in this manner.

Many roads including the Vavuniya-Kandy road, Vavuniya-Mannar road and the Bazaar Street in Vavuniya were temporarily closed off to carry out search operations in the area.

The arrested persons will be produced before the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court and Vavuniya police are conducting further investigations on the matter.

