Unauthorized shops in Pettah removed

Considering the prevailing security situation in the country, steps have been taken to remove unauthorized shops constructed near the Bo Tree in Pettah.

Ada Derana reporter stated that these were being removed from the area since yesterday (30).

Accordingly, nearly 150 unauthorized shops have been removed from the area.

Some of the traders expressing their opinion on the removal of the shops stated that they are willing to cooperate with this measure if it is being taken to ensure national security.