Sri Lanka always fought for rights of working people - Mahinda

The Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa calls everyone to rally as a nation to eradicate terrorism and build on peace and unity and to move the country as a progressively forward.

He also added that Sri Lanka has always fought for the rights of the working people.

Complete message of the Opposition Leader:

“It is unfortunate that the day that is historically of utmost importance to the working population of the world cannot be celebrated with its usual vigor in Sri Lanka today. The insecurity and instability that has arisen due to extremism and terrorism and the innocent lives lost due to these factors bring me immense sorrow.

The working community of Sri Lanka is remembered with gratitude and appreciation for the quiet and sensitive nature of the low key events held in honor of May Day, given the current situation that the country faces.

With the same vigor that we as a nation have always fought for the rights of the working people, this May Day let us as a nation rally to eradicate terrorism and to build on peace and unity and work to move the country as a whole along with the economy and all Sri Lankan’s progressively forward.

Let us, as Sri Lankan’s pledge once again to stand under one flag united, to ensure that our nation stands together in the face of adversity and work together to take our nation forward.”