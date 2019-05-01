Close accomplice of Zahran Hashmi arrested

-

A close accomplice of Zahran Hashim, the alleged to be the ringleader behind the Easter Day attacks, has been arrested Subharatheepura area in Kuliyapitiya.

Reportedly, he has been arrested on a joint operation by the Police Special Task Force (STF) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The arrestee has been identified to be a person named Mohamed Anwar Mohamed Riskan.

The CID is conducting further investigations on the suspect.