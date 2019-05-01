UNHRC urged to probe into govt.s failure to prevent Easter Attacks

-

The Peace Congress of Australia Incorporated organization in a letter addressed to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) requests the Council to ‘demand’ an explanation from the government over the Easter Day attacks.

The organization states that ‘every drop of blood from the slain’ is upon the hands of the Sri Lankan government as they were not able to prevent the attacks despite receiving warnings prior to the attack.

The Peace Congress of Australia claims that these attacks may have been deliberately planned to inflict ‘fear and numbness’ in the public close to the 2020 election.

The organization, in their letter, urges the UNHRC to force the government to step down and replace it with a caretaker committee until the election next year.