CCTV: Minor explosion in a burning garbage dump

A minor explosion in a burning garbage dump has been reported from the Elegoda Junction area in Thebuwana, Kalutara.

No injuries were reported from the incident which had been captured in a nearby CCTV camera.

A person from a house near the garbage dump had set fire to it last evening (30) when a minor explosion occurred at around 6.25 pm.

According to Ada Derana reporter, a nearby house had suffered minor damages.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that explosives used in quarries had exploded in the fire, stated the Police.