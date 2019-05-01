CCTV: Minor explosion in a burning garbage dump
May 1, 2019 05:04 pm
A minor explosion in a burning garbage dump has been reported from the Elegoda Junction area in Thebuwana, Kalutara.
No injuries were reported from the incident which had been captured in a nearby CCTV camera.
A person from a house near the garbage dump had set fire to it last evening (30) when a minor explosion occurred at around 6.25 pm.
According to Ada Derana reporter, a nearby house had suffered minor damages.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that explosives used in quarries had exploded in the fire, stated the Police.