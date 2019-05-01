CCTV: Minor explosion in a burning garbage dump

CCTV: Minor explosion in a burning garbage dump

May 1, 2019   05:04 pm

-

A minor explosion in a burning garbage dump has been reported from the Elegoda Junction area in Thebuwana, Kalutara.

No injuries were reported from the incident which had been captured in a nearby CCTV camera.

A person from a house near the garbage dump had set fire to it last evening (30) when a minor explosion occurred at around 6.25 pm.

According to Ada Derana reporter, a nearby house had suffered minor damages.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that explosives used in quarries had exploded in the fire, stated the Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories