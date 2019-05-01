President receives interim report of Commission on Easter attacks
May 1, 2019 06:15 pm
President Maithripala Sirisena has received the interim report of the Commission appointed to investigate the Easter Day attacks yesterday (30).
The President mentioned this at the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) May Day commemoration held at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute, today (01).
President Sirisena stated that he will discuss this with the Attorney General tomorrow (02) and take necessary action on the matter.