Rumors that Opposition Leader opposed burqa ban are false

The Office of the Opposition Leader issuing a press release has stated that no discussion regarding the ban on the burqa at the meeting the Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa held with the All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU) on the 29th April.

The release states that the ACJU representatives had declared at the meeting that the Islamic community in the country has had no part in the Easter Day attacks.

The ACJU had stated that it is wrong to look at the whole Islamic community suspiciously and that the terrorists and the Muslim community should be differentiated.

The release further stated that rumors circulating that the Opposition Leader objected to the ban of the burqa are completely false.