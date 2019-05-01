Hand grenade found in Polpithigama disarmed by Navy
May 1, 2019 08:49 pm
The police, based on a tip-off by the residents of Polpithigama, Kurunegala, have managed to find a Singapore-manufactured hand grenade near the Moragollagama railway station.
Subsequently, the bomb disposal squad of the Sri Lanka Navy disarmed the bomb, stated the Police.
Meanwhile, a special operation carried out by intelligence officers on a tip-off received by the State Intelligence Service has found 04 swords at a restaurant situated closeby to the Badulla-Badulupitiya and Badulla Jumma mosque.
Two suspects have also been arrested by the intelligence officers and they have been handed over to the Badulla police for interrogation.