Suspicious construction at house in Badulla discovered

Badulla Police have inspected a house 12 feet away from the Badulla prison, today (01), and had managed to discover a suspicious ongoing construction within the house.

Ada Derana reporter states that 5 persons have been taken into the custody of the police for questioning.

The construction was made 12 feet deep from the floor of the house and it two rooms had been built inside it while another was still mid-construction.

The owner of the house and 04 other persons who had been involved in the constructing process have been apprehended in this manner.

According to Ada Derana reporter, the Badulla prison is in the perfect view from the upstairs of the house.

Apprehended persons will be produced before Badulla Magistrate and Badulla Police are conducting further investigations on it.