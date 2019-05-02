DNA tests to determine identity of Easter Day bombers relatives

-

Security Forces have managed to identify many relatives of the eight suicide bombers who carried out the Easter Sunday attacks.

Police Media Spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara stated that a DNA test will be conducted to determine their identities.

There were two blasts in Shangri-La Hotel and one of the blasts had been carried by a person identified as Mohamed Kasim Mohamed Zahran.

His wife and daughter, injured in the clashes in Kalmunai, are currently receiving treatment at the Ampara hospital under police protection.

It is suspected that his father and the two brothers, Rilwan and Sheini, were killed in the suicide bomb blast in Kalmunai.

Additionally, Adam Lebbe alias Gafoor, who acted as the driver to Zahran, is currently under the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Meanwhile, Mohamed Ibrahim Ilham Ahamed, who carried out the second blast at the Shangri-La Hotel, is a resident of Mahawila Gardens in Dematagoda.

His father Mohamed Yusuf Mohamed Ibrahim and his two brothers are under the custody of the CID.

The wife of Cinnamon Grand bomber Mohamed Ibrahim Inshaf Ahmed is also under the custody of the CID.

Kingsbury bomber Mohamed Assam Mohamed Mubarak’s wife has also been arrested by the CID, stated the Police.

It has been revealed that the wife of Achchi Mohammadu Mohammadu Hastoon, the bomber of the Katuwapitiya Church, has died in the Sainthamarudu blast.

The attack on the St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade had been carried out by Alaudeen Ahmed Muwath. His brother has been apprehended by the CID.

A person named Mohamed Nazar Mohamed Asad had attacked the Zion Church in Batticaloa.

Police Media Spokesperson stated that the wife of Asad, two brothers and several others are currently under the custody of the CID.

The woman who carried out the blast at the Tropical Inn in Dehiwala is, reportedly, the wife of one of the Shangri-La bombers.