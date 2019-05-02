-

A search operation carried out in Akurana, the area represented by Minister A. H. M. Haleem, has led to the arrest of 20 suspects along with many suspicious items including swords and air rifles.

Meanwhile, the National Bhikku Front, holding a press conference today (01), objected a statement made by the Minister over the discovery of weapons from mosques.

The search operation carried out at Akrurana commenced at 4 am this morning and lasted throughout the day.

At the search operation, 03 swords, a high-speed internet router, parts of air rifles, CDs belonging to the Thowheed Jamaath, an attendance registry for Thowheed Jamaath lectures, and many cash deposit receipts in favor of Thowheed Jamaath were discovered in several households in the area.