Murder of Mapalagama Gunasiri Thero not a terror act

The murder of Chief Incumbent of Mapalagama Vidyathilaka Pirivena Ven. Mapalagama Gunasiri Thero is neither a racist act nor has it any links to the terror attacks on Easter Sunday, Minister of Internal & Home Affairs and Provincial Councils & Local Government Vajira Abeywardena said, issuing a statement.

The statement was issued to unveil accurate information concerning the murder as certain individuals are likely to spread misleading news in this regard.

The police were instructed to take necessary action to apprehend the perpetrator while the public was requested to not cause mayhem in order to ensure the security in the area, the release says.

The minister calls on the people residing on the Galle District to not fall for misleading, false news spread by extremists who propagate this murder to

stir up racial conflicts.

The funeral of Ven. Mapalagama Gunasiri Thero is scheduled to be held on at 2.00 p.m. on 4th of May at the Ethumale Temple.

The murder was identified as a 75-year-old person named Lelawala Guruge Gunadasa who was lodging at the Mapalagama Vidyathilaka Pirivena.

He was arrested this morning (01) while he was on the flee.

Initial investigations revealed the suspect has previously served a 12-year prison sentence for murder.

The release further said the motive behind the murder had been a heated argument between late Ven. Gunasiri Thero and the murderer.