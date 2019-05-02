FANI moving away from Sri Lanka; strong winds and showers to continue

-

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ over West-central Bay of Bengal to the Northeast of Sri Lanka, is likely to move north-northeastwards while moving away from the island towards the Odisha coast of India.

The Met. Department said it was located near latitude 15.2N, Longitude 84.1E at 11.30 p.m. of 01st May 2019, about 750 km northeast of Jaffna.

Cloudy skies, strong winds and showery conditions are expected to continue over the island and surrounding sea areas.

Strong winds up to 60 kmph can be expected over the island, particularly in Central hilly areas, Northern, North central, Uva and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western, Uva and North-western provinces and in Mannar district.

Heavy rainfall about 100 mm can be expected at some places in the above areas, the department said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere.

General public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.

Sea Area:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in sea areas around the island and heavy showers are likely at some places.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 35-45 kmph and it can increase up to 60 kmph at times over the sea areas around the island

Wind speed will be 70-80 kmph over the deep sea areas from Mannar to Hambantota via Kankasanturai and Batticaloa. Seas can be very rough to high at times in the sea area from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai as the wind speed can increase up to 100 kmph at times.

Wind speed can increase up to 150-160 kmph, gusting up to 200 kmphin the sea areas within 300km from the center of the above system.

The fishermen are advised not to venture into sea areas to the North, East, Northeast, Southeast and Northwest of Sri Lanka, until further notice.