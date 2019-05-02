Laboratory tests on explosives remnants of Easter attacks underway

May 2, 2019   09:25 am

The Government Analyst’s Department says laboratory tests are being conducted to identify the chemicals and explosives materials used in the bombings on Easter Sunday.

Following the conclusion of the laboratory tests, a technical report on the carnage will be issued, says the department.

In addition, the department is currently issuing the DNA test reports of the foreign nationals who were killed in the massacre.

Releasing these DNA test reports will be given priority, the Government Analyst’s Department further stated.

