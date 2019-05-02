Thirty-one arrested in Kalpitiya search operations

-

Thirty-one persons have been arrested on suspicion at a search operation conducted in Mandalakudawa area in Kalpitiya, yesterday (01), stated Kalpitiya Police.

Accordingly, 30 males and 1 female of the ages 25-70 years have been arrested in this manner, stated the Police.

Three motorcycles, a car, and 03 mobile phones in the possession of the suspects have also been seized by the police.

Reportedly, the officers of the Vijaya Navy Camp in Kalpitiya had also assisted the police on the mission.

Interrogation of the suspects has commenced and Kalpitiya Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.