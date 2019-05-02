IGP and Defence Secretary were made scapegoats - Fonseka

-

The Inspector General of Police and Defence Secretary were made scapegoats for the lapse of in the security strategy of the country, says Parliamentarian Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka.

He stated this speaking to the media following his visit to Chief Prelates of Asgiriya and Malwathu chapters yesterday (01).

The parliamentarian said the chief prelates had emphasized that time has come to put aside political agendas in order to give priority to the country.

Officials, including the President, are responsible for failing to prevent the attacks, and excuses are unnecessary at a time like this, he said. “A large number of people were killed and many others became disabled.”

Trying to wash the hands of the incident and dismissing the officials from their respective posts when horror has taken over the country is not a solution, he commented.

Back in the wartime certain leaders failed to take necessary measures, driving the country to ruination, and a horrific situation as such prevails today as well, Fonseka says.

He claims that some officials are reluctant to assign him a ministerial post as they want to maintain their image.

Those who have the experience and skills should be appointed to respective positions, the Field Marshal further said.