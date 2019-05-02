Suspect wanted for Rs 7 bn diamond & gem robbery arrested

-

A team of officers from the Organized Crime Prevention Division (OCPD) has apprehended a suspect wanted over a robbery of Rs 7 billion worth diamonds and gems.

The arrest in the Meepe police division at around 1.30 pm last afternoon (01), has been made over a case of stealing a diamond worth Rs 5 billion and another gem worth Rs 2 billion in Maharagama, along with the charge of kidnapping a foreigner.

Reportedly, the arrestee is a 28 year resident from the Padukka area and he will be produced before Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court today (02).

The OCPD is conducting further investigations on the matter.