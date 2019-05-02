Suspect wanted for Rs 7 bn diamond & gem robbery arrested

Suspect wanted for Rs 7 bn diamond & gem robbery arrested

May 2, 2019   10:33 am

-

A team of officers from the Organized Crime Prevention Division (OCPD) has apprehended a suspect wanted over a robbery of Rs 7 billion worth diamonds and gems.

The arrest in the Meepe police division at around 1.30 pm last afternoon (01), has been made over a case of stealing a diamond worth Rs 5 billion and another gem worth Rs 2 billion in Maharagama, along with the charge of kidnapping a foreigner.

Reportedly, the arrestee is a 28 year resident from the Padukka area and he will be produced before Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court today (02).

The OCPD is conducting further investigations on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories