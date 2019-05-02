-

Following a 72-hour interrogation under police custody Mohamed Farouk Mohamed Fawaz, identified as the Colombo District Organizer of National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ), has been remanded until the 7th of May as per the orders of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

Keselwatte Police produced the suspect before the Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage, today (02).

Police informed the court that the investigations have revealed that the suspect had acted as the Colombo District Organizer for the NTJ.

Police sought a court order to remand the suspect to conduct further investigations, as footage and documents belonging to the NTJ have been found on the suspect.

Accordingly, the court remanded the suspect until May 07.