5,900 Army absentees report to service during general amnesty period

5,900 Army absentees have reported to military service so far, during the General Amnesty period announced on April 22nd, says Military Spokesman Brigadier Sumith Atapattu.

A General Amnesty period starting from April 22nd to May 10th was granted to enable them to receive a discharge from service under four categories.

A statement previously issued said that the amnesty has been offered by the President, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defence, on the recommendations of the Ministry of Defence and the Commander of the Army.

This newly-devised General Amnesty accordingly facilitates the discharge of all Army Officers who are absent without leave (AWOL) for more than 21 days, other Rankers who are absent for more than 6 months (180 days) by 22 April 2019 and those absentees willing to rejoin the Army after their absence of more than 6 months.