5,900 Army absentees report to service during general amnesty period

May 2, 2019   11:23 am

5,900 Army absentees have reported to military service so far, during the General Amnesty period announced on April 22nd, says Military Spokesman Brigadier Sumith Atapattu.

A General Amnesty period starting from April 22nd to May 10th was granted to enable them to receive a discharge from service under four categories.

A statement previously issued said that the amnesty has been offered by the President, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defence, on the recommendations of the Ministry of Defence and the Commander of the Army.

This newly-devised General Amnesty accordingly facilitates the discharge of all Army Officers who are absent without leave (AWOL) for more than 21 days, other Rankers who are absent for more than 6 months (180 days) by 22 April 2019 and those absentees willing to rejoin the Army after their absence of more than 6 months.

