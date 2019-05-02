Person arrested with military uniform and other equipment

May 2, 2019   12:35 pm

A 40-year-old, who was in possession of an Army uniform, military boots, several wire rolls used to manufacture explosives and equipment similar to a transmitter, has been arrested at Kovilkulam in Vavuniya this morning (02).

Vavuniya Police said the haul was found owing to a tip-off received regarding a suspicious house in Kovilkulam area.

The suspect is to be produced before the Vavuniya Magistrates Court.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Vavuniya Police.


Meanwhile, 18 bullets have been recovered from a tea estate in Bulathgama, Balangoda.

Acting on a tip-off received by Balangoda Police, the said amount of ammunition was found from the estate during a search carried out yesterday (01).

In another search operation at Gorokgahamda in Balangoda, a sword was recovered from the garden of a house and a 37-year-old Muslim youth was taken into custody.

