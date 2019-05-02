Person arrested with military uniform and other equipment
May 2, 2019 12:35 pm
A 40-year-old, who was in possession of an Army uniform, military boots, several wire rolls used to manufacture explosives and equipment similar to a transmitter, has been arrested at Kovilkulam in Vavuniya this morning (02).
Vavuniya Police said the haul was found owing to a tip-off received regarding a suspicious house in Kovilkulam area.
The suspect is to be produced before the Vavuniya Magistrates Court.
Further investigations are being conducted by the Vavuniya Police.
Meanwhile, 18 bullets have been recovered from a tea estate in Bulathgama, Balangoda.
Acting on a tip-off received by Balangoda Police, the said amount of ammunition was found from the estate during a search carried out yesterday (01).
In another search operation at Gorokgahamda in Balangoda, a sword was recovered from the garden of a house and a 37-year-old Muslim youth was taken into custody.