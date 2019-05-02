89 detonators recovered from house in Pulmudai; two arrested

Two persons have been arrested along with 89 detonators, 08 tubes of water gel and 02 detonator chargers.

The suspects were arrested in Pulmudai, Trincomalee this morning (02), Army officers in Vanni said.

The haul hidden inside a house in Pulmudai was recovered in a joint search operation carried out by the Army and Police officers.

The suspects, aged 39 and 50 years, were handed over to the Pulmudai police station.

One of the arrestees was employed as a security guard at the Pulmudai hospital, according to the reports.

Further inquiries have been launched into the incident.

