Unregistered drone camera found hidden in house

-

A person has been arrested along with an unregistered drone camera hidden inside a house in Pudukudirippu, Mannar, stated the Mannar Police.

The camera and the suspect were seized in a raid conducted yesterday (01) by the Mannar Divisional Anti-Corruption Unit based on a tip-off received by them.

The Police stated that the purpose of the camera has not yet been revealed.

On 28th April, a drone camera had been recording the area belonging to the Pesalai Navy Camp in Mannar. However, the drone had disappeared when Navy officials had opened fire on it.

Investigations are being carried out to determine whether the seized camera is the same one used to capture footage of the Navy Camp.

Mannar police are conducting further investigations on it.