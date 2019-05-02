Mechanical engineer arrested over links to terror acts

-

A person suspected to be connected to terror activities has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) at Kalmunakudi in Kalmunai.

The suspect, who, reportedly, is a mechanical engineer, was arrested on a tip-off received by the Special Operations Room at the Ministry of Defense.

A car (EP KM 5059) was also taken into police custody and the STF reported that blood stains could be observed on the car.

Additionally, a mobile phone containing suspicious photos of the attack was also found on the suspect.

The suspect has been handed over to the Kalmunai police station for further investigations.