Dubai court postpones decision on deporting Madush to SL

-

A Dubai court has postponed its decision on whether to deport drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’ to Sri Lanka.

The court was expected to deliver its verdict today on the appeal filed on behalf of Makandure Madush seeking the prevention of his deportation to Sri Lanka.

However, when the case was taken up today the court decided to postpone the decision until May 09.

Madush is presently in the custody of Dubai Police after being arrested during a raid on a drugs-fuelled party at a hotel in Dubai.

Several other notorious Sri Lankan underworld figures as well as artists including Amal Perera and his son were also arrested at the party.

In his appeal, made through a lawyer, Madush has claimed that there is a threat to his life in Sri Lanka.