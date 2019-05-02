Dubai court postpones decision on deporting Madush to SL

May 2, 2019   03:09 pm

-

A Dubai court has postponed its decision on whether to deport drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’ to Sri Lanka.

The court was expected to deliver its verdict today on the appeal filed on behalf of Makandure Madush seeking the prevention of his deportation to Sri Lanka.

However, when the case was taken up today the court decided to postpone the decision until May 09.

Madush is presently in the custody of Dubai Police after being arrested during a raid on a drugs-fuelled party at a hotel in Dubai.

Several other notorious Sri Lankan underworld figures as well as artists including Amal Perera and his son were also arrested at the party.

In his appeal, made through a lawyer, Madush has claimed that there is a threat to his life in Sri Lanka.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories