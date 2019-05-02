Two arrested with 36 white female clothes stuffed in a sack

-

Two suspects were arrested along with 36 sets of white female clothes stuffed in a fertilizer sack and hidden inside a van.

It was reported that the van in question had set off to Anuradhapura from Thihariya.

The arrestees were two Muslims, aged 41 and 47 years, according to the reports.

Police investigations are being conducted to uncover if these sets of clothes bear similarities of any kind to the white female clothes recovered from Sainthamaruthu area.

Anuradhapura Police is probing the incident further.



Meanwhile, in a separate search operation, 14 walkie-talkies were and 8 CDs were recovered from a beauty parlour, while two suspects were also arrested in the raid.

The seizure was made by the Police Special Task Force last night (01).

The said beauty parlour is located on Borupana Road, Ratmalana.