Disks containing Zahran Hashims lectures recovered

Disks containing Zahran Hashims lectures recovered

May 2, 2019   04:26 pm

-

Nittambuwa Police had launched a search operation upon a tip-off received by the State Intelligence Service.

During the search operation, a person named Mohamed Imbran has been arrested in the Kahatowita area in Attanagalla.

The police had seized a drone camera, a remote controller, camera equipment, a laptop, and hard disks on the arrested.

The disks had contained videos of Zahran Hashim’s extremist lectures and several photos of terrorists, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories