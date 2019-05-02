-

Nittambuwa Police had launched a search operation upon a tip-off received by the State Intelligence Service.

During the search operation, a person named Mohamed Imbran has been arrested in the Kahatowita area in Attanagalla.

The police had seized a drone camera, a remote controller, camera equipment, a laptop, and hard disks on the arrested.

The disks had contained videos of Zahran Hashim’s extremist lectures and several photos of terrorists, stated Ada Derana reporter.