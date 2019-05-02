Disks containing Zahran Hashims lectures recovered
May 2, 2019 04:26 pm
Nittambuwa Police had launched a search operation upon a tip-off received by the State Intelligence Service.
During the search operation, a person named Mohamed Imbran has been arrested in the Kahatowita area in Attanagalla.
The police had seized a drone camera, a remote controller, camera equipment, a laptop, and hard disks on the arrested.
The disks had contained videos of Zahran Hashim’s extremist lectures and several photos of terrorists, stated Ada Derana reporter.