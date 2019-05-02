Police officer per school to ensure security - Akila Viraj

-

Security will be tightened at schools when the new term commences on May 6th, says Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

He stated this addressing a press conference held at Temple Trees this morning (02).

Security forces have emphasized that security should be beefed up in order to commence the new term of the schools on 6th May, and accordingly, at least one police officer will be assigned to each school for this purpose.

The government has implemented all the necessary steps concerning the security at schools, in addition, the principals of each school have also been informed regarding the measures taken in this regard, the minister added.

The decision to commence schools on 6th May was not unilateral, but an agreement reached after discussing with security forces, Minister Kariyawasam further said.

He said the principals of Catholic schools were given the opportunity to make a decision on the commencement date of their respective schools.

The students in the areas affected by the bombings have had to face various issues and a special programme is being planned under the Suraksha Insurance to grant up to Rs 200,000 compensation for them, the Education Minister commented further.