Private Catholic schools in Western Province urged not to reopen next week

His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has requested all the private Catholic schools in Western Province not to reopen for the second term next week as scheduled.

Following the terror attacks on three churches, three luxury hotels and one lodge which were carried out on Easter Sunday (April 21st), security was beefed up island-wide.

Considering the country’s threatened security, reopening the schools for the second term was postponed until the 6th of May.

However, addressing a press conference held at Temple Trees this morning (02), Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated that Catholic priests were allowed to make a decision on reopening the schools for the second term.

Accordingly, Cardinal Ranjith has called on the private Catholic schools in the Western Province not to reopen for the second term next Monday due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Ranjith also requested the churches across the country not to conduct Masses next Sunday for the second consecutive weekend, considering the prevailing situation in the country.