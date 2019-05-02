No govt. approved Sharia University in Batticaloa - Ashu

May 2, 2019   05:41 pm

There is no government-approved Sharia University or educational institute in Batticaloa district, stated UNP MP Prof. Ashu Marasinghe speaking at a press conference held yesterday (01).

On 3rd July in 2015, then Minister of Higher Education Sarath Amunugama had received a letter requesting permission to establish a higher education institute.

However, the permission hasn’t been granted for this particular institute as of yet, and that there are many issues regarding this, Marasinghe stated.

On 29th February 2016, the proposed institute had changed its name and they had presented Rs 3600 million worth foreign funds granted to establish this institute.

Claims that this has received approval of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and that it conducts educational courses are false, he further said.

Therefore there is no such thing as a Sharia University, he added.

