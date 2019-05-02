-

One of the individuals killed in the suicide bombings at a house in Sainthamaruthu has been identified as a bother of Zahran Hashim while the other two men appearing with him in a video have been identified as Mohamed Rilwan and Mohamd Seyni.

Police have recovered 4 suicide vests, 2 mobile phones, 2 ATM cards and several bank books from the Kattankudy residence of the persons identified as Rilwan.

Meanwhile four photographs of Rilwan’s children, national identity cards (NICs) and other items were discovered today during a joint operation by the Special Task Force (STF) and Police.

Kattankudy Police OIC stated that Rilwan’s mother-in-law and father-in-law have also been taken into custody.

Mohamed Rilwan and his wife were both killed in the suicide blasts at a house used by terrorists in Sainthamaruthu, Ampara District.

Meanwhile police have also arrested a woman who is said to be the sister of Zahran Hashim, the leader of the terror outfit National Thowheeth Jamath (NTJ).

The 25-year-old was taken into custody by Batticaloa HQ Police last evening at her residence on Alim Road, Kattankudy.

Police said that Rs 2 million in cash was found inside her home and that Batticaloa HQ Police and the Criminal Investigations Unit are conducting further investigations.

The other family members of Zahran are believed to have been killed in the blasts at Sainthamaruthu.