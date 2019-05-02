-

Three persons have been arrested at the Central Mail Exchange with 600 letters defamatory of the President and inciting enmity among races, the Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

The letters were reportedly addressed to various Buddhist temples across the country.

However, due to a suspicion with regard to the letters, the officials at the central mail exchange had taken steps to notify the police.

After being notified regarding the letters, the suspects were arrested by police at the Central Mail Exchange in Colombo, the spokesman said.

The content of the letters in question are defamatory of President Maithripala Sirisena and also incite enmity among the population on the grounds of race and religion, police said.

Ada Derana reliably learns that the three arrested suspects are staff members of a powerful UNP Minister.