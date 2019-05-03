Sri Lanka urges SAARC countries to collaborate efforts to eradicate terrorism

-

Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister today called on member states of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to collaborate and coordinate efforts and measures to eradicate global terrorism.

Mangala Samaraweera made these comments at the SAARC Finance Ministers Meeting held today on the sidelines of the 52nd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Fiji.

“The threat of terrorism in one of our countries is no doubt a threat to the entire region. It is therefore in all of our interest to collaborate and coordinate our efforts and measures to eradicate global terrorism.”

“I am confident that if we work together, we will succeed in bringing peace, stability and prosperity to the entire SAARC region,” he said, addressing the meeting.