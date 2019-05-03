Ex-security forces chiefs present report on Easter attacks to Opposition Leader

-

A report compiled by several former Sri Lankan security forces commanders, regarding the terrorist attacks of Easter Sunday and the current security situation of the country, has been presented to Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The committee report was officially handed over to Rajapaksa at the Opposition Leader’s official residence today (02).

Rajapaksa expressed his immense gratitude to the former military commanders for volunteering to come forward at this time of need to fulfill this task for the people of the country, even though they have retired from the service.

Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, MPs Dinesh Gunawardena, Wimal Weerawansa, Kumara Welgama, Rohitha Abeygunawardena and Dullas Alahapperuma were also present on the occasion.