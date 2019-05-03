FANI likely to move away from Sri Lanka; thundershowers expected over the island

-

The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as FONI) over West-central Bay of Bengal to the Northeast of Sri Lanka, was located near latitude 18.6N, Longitude 85.2E at 02.30 a.m. of 03rd May 2019, about 1140 km northeast of Jaffna, the Department of Meteorology says.

It is likely to move north and north-eastwards while moving away from the island, hence the effect from this system to the island will gradually reduce.

Strong winds up to 50 kmph can be expected over the island, particularly in Northern, Northcentral, North-western, Uva and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times over Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western, Uva and North-western provinces. Heavy falls of about 100-150 mm can be expected at some places in the above areas.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Eastern and Northcentral provinces and in Mannar district.

The general public, Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regards.



SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo and Galle and heavy showers are likely at some places.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 35-45 kmph and it can increase up to 60 kmph at times over the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be 50-60 kmph and wind speed can increase up to 70 kmph at times in the deep sea areas from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

Wind speed can increase up to 150-160 kmph, gusting up to 200 kmph in the sea areas within 300km from the centre of the above system.

There is a possibility of surges near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo and Galle due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.5-3.5 m height (This is not for the land area) from 03rd to 04th May 2019.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.