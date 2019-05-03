UN Under-Secretary General pledges support for Sri Lanka

May 3, 2019   08:38 am

The Under-Secretary General of the United Nations Miguel Angel Moratinos has assured Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to render the support of the UN to the government of Sri Lanka.

He stated this paying a courtesy call on PM Wickremesinghe yesterday (02).

The UN Under-Secretary General has also expressed his condolences over the Easter Sunday attacks.

The UN Secretary General had personally asked the Under-Secretary General to visit Sri Lanka to express their condolences and to assure that the entire international community and the UN system is behind the Prime Minister and the government of Sri Lanka.

