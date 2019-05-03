President urges to gazette amendments to Excise Ordinance

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has given instructions to immediately gazette the amendments to the Excise Ordinance.

He stated this addressing a discussion on drug eradication and minimizing crimes held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (02).

The President has emphasized the importance of implementing laws on drug offences in order to advance the programme for creating a drug-free country.

The progress of the programme to minimize the crimes rate in the country was also reviewed at this meeting.

President Sirisena has further instructed to expedite the amendments to the Poison, Opium and Dangerous Drug act.

Minister Thalatha Atukorale, Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne, Defence Secretary Shantha Kottegoda and Acting Attorney General Dappula de Livera, the Acting Inspector General of Police and several other senior officials of security forces had joined the discussion.