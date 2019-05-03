Special security check at Jaffna University

May 3, 2019   10:34 am

-

A special security check has been carried out at the University of Jaffna and the nearby areas at 5.00 a.m. this morning (03), according to Ada Derana correspondent.

According to the reports, 300-400 Army personnel had joined this search.

The Army had also searched the hostel where the final year students of the Faculty of Medicine of Jaffna University.

The academic and non-academic staff also underwent a thorough security check at the entrance to the university premises.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories