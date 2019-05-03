Special security check at Jaffna University

-

A special security check has been carried out at the University of Jaffna and the nearby areas at 5.00 a.m. this morning (03), according to Ada Derana correspondent.

According to the reports, 300-400 Army personnel had joined this search.

The Army had also searched the hostel where the final year students of the Faculty of Medicine of Jaffna University.

The academic and non-academic staff also underwent a thorough security check at the entrance to the university premises.