Court allows to detain two NTJ activists for 90 days

May 3, 2019   11:29 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has permitted the police to detain and interrogate the two activists of the National Thawheed Jamaath (NTJ) organization, who were arrested in Kotahena, for 90 days.

The two activists named Mohamed Ismail and Mohamed Aliyar were taken into custody while staying at an apartment complex in Kotahena police division.

They are yet to be produced before the court, however, the police had submitted a report to the court stating that documents and compact disks containing extremist ideologies of the NTJ, laptop computers, mobile phones and other equipment were seized from their apartment.

Hence, the police had sought the Colombo Magistrate to permit detention and further interrogation of the suspects.

The suspects are residents of Kattankudy area, according to the police.

