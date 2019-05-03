President urged to remove Eastern Province Governor

-

Chairman of the ‘Protect Sri Lanka’ national movement, Ven. Pahiyangala Ananda Sagara Thero, says that he urges the President to immediately remove the current Governor of the Eastern Province from his post.

He also claimed that individuals who had provided funds and political protection for terrorists are still holding Cabinet ministerial portfolios.

Meanwhile MP S.B. Dissanayake yesterday stated that Minister Rishad Bathiudeen should be arrested and the allegations against him investigated.