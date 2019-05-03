President urged to remove Eastern Province Governor

President urged to remove Eastern Province Governor

May 3, 2019   12:13 pm

-

Chairman of the ‘Protect Sri Lanka’ national movement, Ven. Pahiyangala Ananda Sagara Thero, says that he urges the President to immediately remove the current Governor of the Eastern Province from his post.

He also claimed that individuals who had provided funds and political protection for terrorists are still holding Cabinet ministerial portfolios.

Meanwhile MP S.B. Dissanayake yesterday stated that Minister Rishad Bathiudeen should be arrested and the allegations against him investigated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories