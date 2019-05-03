O/L candidates urged to send in applications before May 24

-

The Department of Examinations has called for applications for the Ordinary Level Examination 2019.

The deadline for submitting the applications has been set for May 24th.

Applications for school candidates have already been sent out to the principals of each school and head monks of Pirivena institutes.

Any of the schools that have not received the relevant applications are urged to inform the School Examinations Organization and Results Branch of the department at the earliest.

Private candidates will have to submit the application according to the specimen application published in the official website of the department: www.doenets.lk

The Ordinary Level Examination 2019 is scheduled to be held this December.