Alms bowls, empty bullet casings & military uniforms seized in search missions

A joint search operation by the Police and the Army has arrested three suspects in Welimada area last night (02).

A total of thirty empty bullet casings, a military uniform, 6 national identity cars, Cannabis and several other drugs were seized from one of the suspect’s house.

Welimada Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.



Meanwhile, in another search operation in Ahungalla area, two persons were arrested along with a cache of alms bowls and parts of robes ordained by Buddhist monks.

Ahungalla Police is probing the incident further.



A separate search mission in Ambalangoda area had managed to apprehend three persons were taken into custody in Ambalangoda area last night (02). One suspect had been in possession of a sword.

The search was carried out by the Ambalangoda Police and Special Task Force.