Court allows to detain suspect with extremist links for 30 days

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today granted permission for the Harbour Police to detain and interrogate for 30 days an employee of the Ports Authority who was arrested on suspicion over extremist acts.

Mohamed Numan Mohamed Nasran was arrested by Harbour Police and produced before the court today (03).

Police informed the court that CDs containing extremist propaganda and a cheque for Rs 1 million were found in the suspect’s possession.

Police also informed the court that several large scale transactions had been carried out through his bank account.

Police sought the court’s permission to detain and interrogate the suspect in police custody as information has been uncovered which leads to suspicions that he is connected to extremist acts.

The court accepted the request and granted approval for the police to detain and question him for 30 days.