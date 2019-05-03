Jaffna court summons Gotabaya to give evidence over disappearance case

May 3, 2019   03:23 pm

The Jaffna Magistrate Court had issued summons on former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa to appear before the court today (03) to evidence before the court as a witness with regard to a habeas corpus petition filed over a disappearance.

Rajapaksa had been summoned to appear before the court this morning to give evidence in connection with the case.

However, an attorney representing the former Defence Secretary informed the court today that Rajapaksa is unable to appear before the court today due to security reasons.

Therefore the attorney requested for another date from the court for his client to testify.

