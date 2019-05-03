FR petition against IGP & Defence Secretary to be taken up for consideration

-

The Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed against former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara is set to be considered on 21st of May.

The petition was taken up before the Supreme Court judge bench consisting of Justices Buwaneka Aluwihare and Preethi Padman Surasena today (03).

Attorney General told the court that a decision is yet to be reached regarding appearing on behalf of the IGP and the former Defence Secretary.

Considering the submissions, the Supreme Court decided to take up the petition on May 21st, said Ada Derana reporter.

The petition accuses the IGP and the former Defence Secretary of infringing the fundamental rights of the people by failing to prevent the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks on churches and hotels even when intelligence information had forewarned.