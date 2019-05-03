Photocopy machine & PC used to produce defamatory letters seized at a ministry

-

A photocopy machine and a computer, suspected to have been used to prepare the defamatory letters, have been taken into custody at the Ministry of Public Enterprises, the Police Spokesperson said.

Three suspects were arrested last night (02) with 600 letters defamatory of the President and inciting enmity among races.

The letters were reportedly addressed to various Buddhist temples across the country.

However, owing to a suspicion that surfaced regarding the stock of letters in question, the officials at the central mail exchange had decided to notify the police.

Acting on the information received, the police had arrested the suspects at the Central Mail Exchange in Colombo.

The content of the letters in question were defamatory of President Maithripala Sirisena and also incited enmity among the population on the grounds of race and religion, the police said.

The three suspects were handed over to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) today (03) for further questioning.