699 lead balls recovered from a search at Galle Fort

May 3, 2019   04:56 pm

-

A search operation conducted at the houses in Galle Fort has recovered 699 lead balls and several motorcycle licence plates containing the same number.

This special security check was carried out by the Army and the Air Force yesterday (02).


Meanwhile, the Police and the Army had jointly conducted a search operation at Mahabaddegama area in Madampe.

Three persons were arrested in this raid, while a sword, pieces of compact disks that were intentionally destroyed, bank books with nearly Rs 2 million deposits and a mobile phone were taken into custody.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories