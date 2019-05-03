699 lead balls recovered from a search at Galle Fort

-

A search operation conducted at the houses in Galle Fort has recovered 699 lead balls and several motorcycle licence plates containing the same number.

This special security check was carried out by the Army and the Air Force yesterday (02).



Meanwhile, the Police and the Army had jointly conducted a search operation at Mahabaddegama area in Madampe.

Three persons were arrested in this raid, while a sword, pieces of compact disks that were intentionally destroyed, bank books with nearly Rs 2 million deposits and a mobile phone were taken into custody.