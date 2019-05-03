-

A person by the name Abdul Sakthar Mohamed, who is suspected to have been in charge of the financial accounts of the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ), was arrested today (03).

The security forces had recovered 200 bank slips showing cash receipts worth Rs 10 million and 25 receipts of cash payments during the raid.

In addition to the bank slips, a laptop computer, videos on the Islamic State terrorist group, photos showing costumes similar to that of military uniforms, 2 national identity cards and video clips containing the clashes in Theldeniya have also been seized.

The police also found a voice clip of a female cautioning the members of the organization to be vigilant in the aftermath of the attacks.

The alleged financial manager of the NTJ Abdul Sakthar was arrested at a rented house located near the residence of the shoe shop owner, which had been a hideout of two suicide bombers.

The suspect was produced before the Gampola Magistrate today (03).