Two Jaffna Uni students arrested during special security check remanded

Two students of the University of Jaffna, who were arrested while in possession of images of LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran and LTTE theoretician Anton Balasingham, have been remanded until 16th of May.

The two suspects were produced before the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court following their arrest today (03).

The arrest was made during a special security check carried out by the Army at the Jaffna University premises and its hostels early this morning.

The suspects, aged 23 and 24 years, are reportedly undergraduates of the Faculty of Arts at Jaffna University.

The security forces had also carried out a security check at the Vavuniya Campus of the Jaffna University located in Veppankulam.