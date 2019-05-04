Two Jaffna Uni students arrested during special security check remanded

Two Jaffna Uni students arrested during special security check remanded

May 3, 2019   11:22 pm

-

Two students of the University of Jaffna, who were arrested while in possession of images of LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran and LTTE theoretician Anton Balasingham, have been remanded until 16th of May.

The two suspects were produced before the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court following their arrest today (03).

The arrest was made during a special security check carried out by the Army at the Jaffna University premises and its hostels early this morning.

The suspects, aged 23 and 24 years, are reportedly undergraduates of the Faculty of Arts at Jaffna University.

The security forces had also carried out a security check at the Vavuniya Campus of the Jaffna University located in Veppankulam.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories