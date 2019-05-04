TV Derana member acclaimed at international mojo competition

-

Thomson Foundation mobile journalism competition is a prominent and a foremost showcase for mobile journalism (commonly abbreviated as ‘MOJO’) talent.

The competition has now entered its fifth consecutive year, in partnership with Mojofest in Ireland.

Applicants are expected to demonstrate their creativity in presenting an intriguing and exciting news item or a feature story which is filmed and edited entirely on a mobile device.

The ‘mojo’ entry submitted by K.C. Saranga, General Manager of News at TV Derana, for this year’s competition has been placed on the shortlist of six from a total of 154 entries from 55 countries.

The content of his ‘mojo’ entry has focused on the human-elephant conflict, considered as one the biggest environmental and socio-economic crises of rural Sri Lanka.

“This remains an unresolved issue in Sri Lanka. This issue demands an urgent and sustainable solution through government intervention and my video was made to raise more awareness,” he said.

Saranga’s ‘mojo’ entry has been filmed using a Huawei Nova 3 and edited via Kinemaster and Filmorago mobile applications.

TV Derana family sincerely congratulates K.C. Saranga on his achievement that earned worldwide acclaim.